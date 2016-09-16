Turkey Detains Four Over Suspected Plot Against British, German Missions

Friday, September 16, 2016 at 3:53 am |

A police officer stands guard outside the German Consulate, which was closed on indications of a possible imminent attack, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 17. (Reuters/Osman Orsal)

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities detained four people in an investigation into a potential threat against British and German diplomatic missions but found no links between the suspects and any terrorist groups, the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Friday.

The investigation was prompted by intelligence about a potential Islamic State threat against the missions, Anadolu said, in a report also published by broadcaster Haberturk.

Britain’s foreign office said earlier that the embassy in Ankara had been shut on Friday for unspecified security reasons. The Germany embassy said on its website that its missions were only open for limited operations after a four-day public holiday this week.