Israeli Security Forces Foil Two Terror Attack Attempts

Friday, September 16, 2016 at 9:20 am |

Security officers and rescue workers at the scene of the attempted stabbing at the Shaar Shechem Friday (MDA)

YERUSHALAYIM - Arab terrorists attempted to commit two acts of terror Friday afternoon. Police said that an Arab terrorist – a citizen of Jordan – attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at the Shaar Shechem of Yerushalayim’s Old City. The terrorist rushed a group of security officers, knife at the ready.

The officers called on him to stop, but he continued to advance on them. The officers then shot and neutralized him. There were no injuries to Israeli forces.

Meanwhile a short time later, an Arab terrorist attempted to run down three Israelis on road 60 near Kiryat Arba. Two terrorists drove at high speed towards the group, who were waiting at a bus stop. Security forces opened fire and eliminated the terrorists.

No Israelis were hurt, but the three were taken to a Yerushalayim hospital for treatment resulting from shock.