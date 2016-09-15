Regional Briefs – September 15, 2016

Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7:51 pm |

New Jersey Reports 127 Cases Of Zika, All Travel-Related

HACKENSACK, N.J. – New Jersey had a total of 127 Zika cases, an increase of 30 from last month. All of them were travel-related. The highest number of cases was in Bergen County, at 25, and Passaic with 21.

Childcare Workers Admit Instigating Fights Among Tots

ELIZABETH, N.J. – Two fired day care workers pleaded guilty to child abuse charges for instigating scuffles among the children as part of a “Fight Club,” The Associated Press reported. Erica Kenny, 23, and Chanese White, 29, set the toddlers on each other in 2015 and then posted video on social media.

City Bans Exotic Animal Shows, Including Elephants

JERSEY CITY – Jersey City lawmakers on Wednesday banned performances of exotic animals such as elephants and zebras, the Jersey Journal reported. It prohibits circuses on private property, as well as animal performances at fairs, petting zoos and carnivals. Educational institutions are exempt, as are cows and donkeys.

NY Company to Invest $2B To Make New Computer Chip

ALBANY – Abu Dhabi-owned

GlobalFoundries said Thursday it will invest more than $2 billion to produce cutting-edge 7 nanometer computer chips at its upstate facility, The Associated Press reported. The smaller, more powerful chips will be on the market in 2018.

National Group to Buy, Preserve Site of 1777 Battle

FORT ANN, N.Y. – A national historic preservation organization plans to acquire Battle Hill, where American and British forces fought in July 1777, the Post-Star reported. The Civil War Trust will buy the 165-acre site whose owner was trying to get permission to build a mine on part of the area.