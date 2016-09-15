Man With Meat Cleaver Attacks Officer, Gets Shot 

Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7:49 pm |

Police officers block off west 32nd street Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in New York. New York City police say a man attacked a police officer with a meat cleaver in midtown Manhattan and was shot at least twice during a struggle with officers trying to subdue him. The gunshots rang out about a block from Macy’s department store just as rush hour was getting underway Thursday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) - A man with a meat cleaver attacked an officer in midtown Manhattan Thursday and was shot at least twice during a struggle with officers trying to subdue him.

The gunshots rang out about a block from Macy’s flagship department store just as rush hour was getting underway Thursday evening. Police say the wounded man, identified as Akram Joudeh, a Muslim man from Queens, is hospitalized in critical condition. An off-duty police detective has been hospitalized with a slash wound to the face.

The officers had chased Joudeh and unsuccessfully tried to subdue him with a Taser before the struggle that led to the shooting.