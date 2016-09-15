Man With Meat Cleaver Attacks Officer, Gets Shot 

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) - A man with a meat cleaver attacked an officer in midtown Manhattan Thursday and was shot at least twice during a struggle with officers trying to subdue him.
The gunshots rang out about a block from Macy’s flagship department store just as rush hour was getting underway Thursday evening. Police say the wounded man, identified as Akram Joudeh, a Muslim man from Queens, is hospitalized in critical condition. An off-duty police detective has been hospitalized with a slash wound to the face.
The officers had chased Joudeh and unsuccessfully tried to subdue him with a Taser before the struggle that led to the shooting.