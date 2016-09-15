IDF Hits Back at Hamas After Mortar Attack

Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 3:25 am |

The Gaza border fence. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF forces hit back at five terror targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza after a mortar shell was fired at southern Israel overnight Wednesday. The response came after a shell hit an area in the Eshkol region. No injuries or damages were reported. In a statement, the IDF said that it considered Hamas responsible for all attacks from Gaza, and would respond to any threats to Israeli security.

On Thursday morning, two Israelis were injured when an Arab vehicle crashed into their car in the southern Chevron hills. The two Israelis were treated on site and taken to a hospital in Yerushalayim. The Arab driver was apparently not injured, and he drove away after hitting the Israeli car. Police said that both the vehicle and driver were unlicensed, and they are searching for the driver and trying to determine if terror motives were involved.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested five wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.