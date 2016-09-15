2 Dead After Powerful Typhoon Sweeps Through China, Taiwan

Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 5:57 am |

A man wearing a red helmet (L.) climbs on the wreckage of a destroyed structure after a typhoon in Xiamen in southeastern China’s Fujian province Thursday. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) - Officials say a powerful typhoon has swept into southeastern China after hitting Taiwan, leaving a total of two dead and dozens injured.

Chinese state media reported one death and one person missing from Typhoon Meranti, which shattered windows on tall buildings and disrupted water supplies.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency said one person was killed and 44 were injured on the island by the storm. It said Meranti knocked out power in almost 1 million homes and water in more than 700,000.

Chinese meteorologists downgraded Meranti from a super typhoon to a tropical storm Thursday afternoon and said they expect it to fade further as it moves north.