Shimon Peres’s Condition Shows Improvement, Hope for Recovery

Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 1:00 pm |

Police officers stand at the entrance to Shebe Medical Center in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) - Former Israeli President Shimon Peres’s condition was showing slight improvements after he suffered a major stroke, with his physicians saying Wednesday that he had regained consciousness and squeezed his doctor’s hand, while the nation rallied in prayer and support for the 93-year-old elder statesman and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Dr. Yitzhak Kreiss, director of the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, said Peres’ condition remained serious Wednesday afternoon, 24 hours after the stroke. But he said Peres’ neurological signs were improving. He said that Peres, who had been placed in and out of a medically induced coma, was regaining consciousness from time to time and reacting to stimulation. Peres remained on mild sedatives and a respirator, Kreiss said.

“He is slightly more aware,” he told reporters. “We are trying to reduce some of the sedation in order to evaluate him, and that’s a good sign.”

Rafi Walden, Peres’ son-in-law and personal physician, told the crowd that Peres had “responded well” when the dosage of medication was reduced.

“I am pleased to say that he understands what is being said to him, is responsive, and even warmly squeezed my hand. We are impressed by the way the state of his recognition has improved considerably in the last few hours,” Walden said.

Earlier Wednesday, Walden said there appeared to be no imminent threat to his life anymore. The question was what kind of damage was sustained and what kind of recovery he could make, Walden said.

In a phone briefing with reporters, Walden said earlier that Peres suffered a stroke in the right side of the brain and was being ventilated and sedated. However, he gave an optimistic forecast, saying all Peres’ physical parameters were stable and his blood tests were good.

He had remained active since completing his seven-year term as president in 2014, refusing to bow into retirement.

His spokeswoman Ayelet Frisch said Tuesday was no exception, with Peres waking early to read the daily newspapers before delivering an hour-long lecture and then uploading a video in which he encouraged the public to buy locally made products. In the video, he appears weary but is otherwise alert and coherent.

Peres is known to keep a healthy lifestyle and has long prided himself in his longevity and stamina. Earlier this year, Peres was twice hospitalized for heart problems but quickly discharged. His office said Peres received a pacemaker last week.

Israeli Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman speaks during a briefing to members of the media on the medical condition of Shimon Peres. (Reuters/Baz Ratner)

The chief rabbis of Israel have called on the public to pray for Peres’ recovery. His son, Chemi Peres, said the family has been overwhelmed with the love and affection it has received from Israel and around the world. But he warned that it was far too soon to eulogize his tenacious father.

“We are still in a battle and it is the beginning of the battle,” he told Israel’s Army Radio.