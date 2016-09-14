Regional Briefs – September 14, 2016

Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 8:37 pm |

NYC to Pull Plug on Sidewalk Internet After Complaints

NEW YORK – The web-browsing feature of NYC’s sidewalk Wi-Fi kiosks will be disabled after critics complained that homeless people were monopolizing them, The Associated Press reported. The kiosks will still provide free domestic calls, phone charging and fast Wi-Fi.

Election Oversight Agency Cancels 6th Straight Meeting

TRENTON – The agency that regulates political campaigns and lobbying in New Jersey on Wednesday canceled its sixth monthly meeting in a row, The Record reported. The four-member commission hasn’t been able to punish violators of restrictions on fundraising and pay-to-play because of three vacancies.

Atlantic City Asks for Reprieve On Violation of $73M Loan

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Atlantic City’s mayor said Wednesday the city will violate the terms of a $73 million state loan but wants a reprieve, The Associated Press reported. The city will miss a Thursday deadline to began dismantling the Municipal Utilities Authority, saying it will be better financially if kept whole. The state could demand repayment.

Judge: Parking Fee Hike Violated Civil Rights

BELMAR, N.J. – A judge ruled that a Jersey Shore town violated the civil rights of beachgoers because it raised oceanfront parking fees from $1 to $2 but didn’t use all the money for beach-related projects, The Associated Press reported. Belmar’s mayor plans to appeal.

Cannonball From Civil War-Era Found in NJ Home

LEONIA, N.J. – A worker renovating a home Tuesday found a Civil War-era cannonball on a basement window sill, The Associated Press reported. The bomb squad safely disposed of it. The home’s previous owner was a history buff.

E-Cigarette Battery Explodes In Handbag, Scares Mall

FREEHOLD, N.J. – Surveillance video captured an e-cigarette explosion at a mall Sunday that left a woman’s Louis Vuitton bag smoking, The Associated Press reported. A cloud of black smoke poured out of the purse, scaring the customers in a sunglasses store at the Freehold Raceway Mall. No one was hurt.