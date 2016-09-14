Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 12:43 pm |

Rebbetzin Miriam Feldman, a”h, wife of the late Mashgiach of Yeshivas Mir of Flatbush, Harav Hirsh Feldman, zt”l, was niftar early Wednesday.

She was remembered for her ahavas Yisrael, simchas hachachim and as an exceptional mechaneches, who taught in several Brooklyn Mosdos.

The levayah is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Yeshivas Mir, on Ocean Parkway and Avenue R. The aron will then be flown to Eretz Yisrael, for a levayah at the Brisker Kollel in Yerushalayim and kevurah on Har Hazeisim.

Yehi Zichrah Baruch.