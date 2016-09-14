Orthodox Woman Wins Boro Park Civil Court Judgeship

Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 3:33 pm |

BROOKLYN - Mrs. Ruchie Freier won the Democratic primary Tuesday for civil court judge in the district mostly encompassed by Boro Park.

In a three-way race, Freier took 41 percent, followed by Jill Epstein’s 35 percent and Mordechai Avigdor’s 25 percent. Freier does not face an opponent in the November general election.

In another local race, Robert Carroll crushed two little-known opponents in Midwood to become the Democratic nominee for the Assembly seat of the retiring James Brennan. He received 90 percent of the vote. The district consists of between 12 and 15 percent Orthodox Jews. Carroll sought the Jewish vote, visiting Yeshivah Torah Vodaath last week and meeting Orthodox groups.

David Schwartz, an aide to Assemblyman Dov Hikind, won the contest to be the Democratic district leader in the 48th district, which encompasses Boro Park. The 22-year-old Schwartz, who ran unopposed, replaces Hikind, who did not run for the position.

The general election is on Nov. 8. The deadline to register to vote is exactly one month away — on Oct. 14. For the first time, New York voters will be able to register online, on the Department of Motor Vehicles website.