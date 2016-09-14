Officials Outline New Details of Syria Ceasefire Deal

Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 4:31 am |

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands at the conclusion of a joint press conference following their meeting to discuss the crisis in Syria, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The new Syria cease-fire is rich in detail on the mechanics of ending violence in Aleppo. It says little about how the United States and Russia will establish a new military partnership that is seen as key to the long-term sustainability of the deal.

Officials familiar with the document outline a highly technical series of requirements for both Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government and opposition forces. These include precise calculations, in meters, on how the sides would pull back from a key artery into Aleppo and where they would have to redeploy weaponry.

The agreement was reached last Friday after a marathon day of negotiations between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Underscoring the complexity of the new arrangement, even Kerry stumbled over some of the particulars while speaking shortly after the cease-fire came into effect Monday.

Here are some details of the agreement, according to the U.S. officials. They weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the still-confidential agreement and demanded anonymity.