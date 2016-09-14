Ofek 11’s Condition ‘Improving’

Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 5:13 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - In response to questions about the progress of the Ofek 11 reconnaisance satellite that encountered trouble after launching on Tuesday, defense and space officials resorted to medical terminology, saying that “there are still problems, but its condition is stable and improving.”

The satellite continued in its orbit around the Earth on Wednesday, and scientists on the ground checked its functioning as it flew over the Mideast every 90 minutes.

The engineers said the “hope is that in the coming days the problems will be solved and the satellite will be enabled to be fully functional.”