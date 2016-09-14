Obama Extends Best Wishes To NYPD Top Cop, Successor

Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 7:38 pm |

Marine One, with President Barack Obama aboard, arrives at the Wall Street landing zone in New York, N.Y., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, en route to a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee event. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NEW YORK (AP) - President Barack Obama offered his best wishes to retiring NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton and his successor, James O’Neill.

Obama was in New York City Tuesday night to attend a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser at the Upper East Side home of hedge-fund founder Jim Chanos. Shortly after the event, the president briefly greeted Bratton and O’Neill, the city’s next police commissioner.

The president congratulated both on their recent moves and thanked them both for their selfless service. Bratton’s last day is Thursday. He will become a risk and security adviser at Teneo, a consulting firm.