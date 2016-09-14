Israel Expands Humanitarian Aid on Syrian Border

Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 5:32 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israel has decided to expand its humanitarian assistance to Syrians left without medical care due to fighting across the border, offering to transport patients into Israeli territory for hospital treatment after they receive emergency aid at points along the border.

Busloads of about 60 people — mostly children — can be transferred every day to Ziv Hospital in Tzefas. Those who have completed treatment will be returned by bus to the border.

The plan was decided on after it became known that almost a million internally-displaced Syrians have been cut off from hospitals and medical care due to the fighting.

Until now, Israel has treated large numbers of Syrians wounded by gun and artillery fire; the new plan aims at providing general medical care to civilians — especially children and the elderly.