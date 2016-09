Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 7:00 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Another mortar shell from Syria, the eighth in the past few days, fell in the Israeli northern Golan Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

B’chasdei Shamayim, there were no injuries or damage reported.

The IDF said that, as in previous cases, it was a spillover from fighting between Syrian government forces and rebel units raging near the border.

Israel has responded to all the spillover incidents with cruise missiles fired at Syrian launching sites.