Christie Signs Bill Approving Marijuana for PTSD Treatment

Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 6:41 pm |

TRENTON (AP) - Veterans and others in New Jersey can now legally treat their post-traumatic stress disorder with marijuana after Gov. Chris Christie signed the bill into law Wednesday. It is only applicable if their PTSD isn’t treatable with conventional therapy.

But Christie also directed the state’s health commissioner to promulgate additional regulations that provide “clear objective criteria” regarding the drug’s use for PTSD. Christie has said he wants to make sure legalizing medical marijuana doesn’t become a backdoor into legalization.

Marijuana is also approved in New Jersey to treat multiple sclerosis, terminal cancer and muscular dystrophy, among other medical diseases. It’s also approved for seizures and glaucoma if those conditions resist conventional treatment.