Turkey Formally Requests U.S. Arrest of Cleric Gulen Over Coup Plot

Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 4:28 am |

U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, July 29. (Reuters/Charles Mostoller)

ISTANBUL, (Reuters) - Turkey has made a formal request to the United States for the arrest of U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen on charges of orchestrating an attempted military coup on July 15, Turkish broadcaster NTV said on Tuesday.

Turkey blames members of Gulen’s religious movement for the failed putsch two months ago, in which rogue soldiers commandeered tanks and fighters jets, bombing parliament and seizing bridges in a bid to take power.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the issue with President Barack Obama at the G-20 summit in China earlier this month. A senior U.S. administration official said at the time that Obama had explained to Erdogan that the decision would be a legal, not a political one.