UPDATE: Shimon Peres in Serious Condition After Suffering Stroke

Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 1:58 pm |

Shimon Peres (Reuters/Baz Ratner/File)

YERUSHALAYIM -

Former Israeli President Shimon Peres was reported in serious condition at Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer after suffering a stroke on Tuesday.

A CT scan showed a brain hemorrhage, and Peres was sedated and put on a respirator, as he undergoes medical treatment in the intensive care unit. The decision as to whether surgery will be necessary will be made according to his response to treatment.

The former president was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after he informed his doctor that he was feeling unwell.

The 93-year-old Peres spent two nights at Sheba in January for observation following tests that showed evidence of an irregular heartbeat.

Only a week ago, Peres received a pacemaker.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called the hospital on Tuesday evening to ask about Peres’s condition and wish him a swift recovery.