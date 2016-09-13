Races to Fill Empty Senate Seats Highlight NY Primary

Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 8:10 am |

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - As primary contests for seats in the New York legislature play out at the polls, voters in some races are deciding who will vie to replace lawmakers who are retiring or bidding for higher office.

In a reliably Republican district stretching from Schenectady to the Adirondacks, where Sen. Hugh Farley is retiring, longtime GOP Assemblyman James Tedisco faces Christian Klueg, owner of a real estate firm.

In Manhattan, four Democrats seek to replace Sen. Adriano Espaillat, now running for Congress. They are Robert Jackson, Marisol Alcantara, Micah Lasher and Luis Tejada.

In the Buffalo area, two Democrats and two Republicans seek to replace Democratic Sen. Marc Panepinto. Alfred Coppola and Amber Small are the Democrats. Chris Jacobs and Kevin Stocker are the Republicans.