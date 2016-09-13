Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Netanyahu

Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 2:11 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - A man who threatened to kill Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was arrested on Tuesday after the Prime Minister’s Office informed police of the matter, Arutz Sheva reported.

A 25-year-old man from the predominantly Arab town of Nazareth in northern Israel allegedly sent a message to the Prime Minister’s Office, reading: “Look, I’ve pulled out my gun and put in an iron bullet; I’m going to use it to play Russian roulette with Binyamin Netanyahu’s head.”

The suspect was then located and taken into custody.