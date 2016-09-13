Greenfield Wants Traffic Cops on Ocean Parkway

Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 7:09 pm |

BROOKLYN - A Brooklyn lawmaker is calling on the city to post traffic-enforcement agents along Ocean Parkway, in an effort to mitigate traffic and safety concerns that have arisen as a result of ongoing construction and road-repair projects.

Councilman David Greenfield sent a letter to Department of Transportation and NYPD officials earlier this week, and said he expects to meet soon with the relevant officials to discuss the matter.

“I have received numerous calls to my office from constituents regarding the construction on Ocean Parkway that is leading to unsafe conditions on the road for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians,” Greenfield said. “It is clear that we need to have traffic officers posted to the area while construction is going on to keep our residents safe.”

The construction currently taking place on Ocean Parkway is part of a state-run safety-improvement program. New traffic lights, countdown signals, safer pedestrian crossings, and no-left-turn signs will be added to several intersections along the highway. Construction is expected to be complete next summer.