Schumer Discloses Pneumonia Diagnosis

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 3:04 pm |

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senator Chuck Schumer, the No. 3 Senate Democrat, disclosed Monday that he was diagnosed with pneumonia several weeks ago. His disclosure comes a day after Hillary Clinton’s own pneumonia diagnosis set off a media and public frenzy.

In response to questions from The Associated Press, Schumer spokesman Matt House says in a statement that Schumer was diagnosed with pneumonia and took antibiotics per doctor’s orders, and also kept a lighter schedule. House says, “His doctor has pronounced him all cleared up and he’s feeling much better.”

Schumer was present at Sunday’s Sept. 11 memorial where Clinton collapsed. Her staff later disclosed the pneumonia diagnosis.

The 65-year-old Schumer put out a statement about chatting with Clinton at the event, but did not disclose his own condition.