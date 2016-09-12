NY Designates Superfund Site at LI Air Base

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 5:02 pm |

ALBANY (AP) - New York authorities have added Long Island’s Gabreski Air National Guard Base to the state’s Superfund list of priority toxic cleanup sites.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has identified the U.S. Defense Department as potentially responsible for contamination of nearby groundwater with PFOS, a component of firefighting foam. The chemical is related to PFOA, which has led to large cleanup actions in upstate Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh.

Monday’s announcement came as state lawmakers were on Long Island for a second joint hearing on statewide water quality issues.

In July, Suffolk County found contamination in several of 66 private wells tested near the air base in Westhampton Beach.

The Superfund designation gives DEC the authority to oversee the military’s investigation and cleanup work.