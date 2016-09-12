New York Extends Deadline for Sept. 11 Health Claims

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 10:37 am |

The north tower of the World Trade Center collapses on September 11, 2001.(AP Photo/Louis Lanzano)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York State is reopening the window for workers and volunteers seeking lost wages and medical benefits from their involvement in the rescue, recovery and cleanup at the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

A law signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the 15th anniversary of the attacks that collapsed the Twin Towers extends the claims filing deadline until Sept. 11, 2018. It lapsed two years ago.

The law also authorizes new claims for related injuries and illnesses since the attacks through this year’s anniversary for workers’ compensation, disability and accidental death benefits that were disallowed because of late filing.

Cuomo says thousands of men and women who stepped up to help are still grappling with the aftereffects.