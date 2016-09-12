New Shul Dedicated in Moscow Airport

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 8:23 am |

Cutting the ribbon at the opening of the new shul. (Nosson Lazovnickov)

In a simple, yet impressive ceremony last week, a beautiful new shul was dedicated in Moscow’s international airport for the benefit of the many Jewish travelers arriving in Russia or just passing through.

Present at the shul’s dedication ceremony were the Chief Rabbi of Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar, the Bareli family who sponsored the shul, and many others.

After affixing a mezuzah to the shul’s main doors, a special, mehudar sefer Torah was completed and placed into the beautiful aron kodesh while the participants sang and danced. It was a great kiddush Hashem amongst the many passengers who were in the airport during this time.

The shul was opened at the Domodedovo airport, the largest of the city’s four airports, where hundreds of El Al flights land and take off daily. May the other airports merit their own shuls in the near future too!

Reading from the new sefer Torah at the opening of the new shul. (Nosson Lazovnickov)