New Gaza Flotilla at Barcelona

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 4:06 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli authorities are monitoring the latest attempt to breach the blockade of Gaza, as a new flotilla prepares to depart from Barcelona on Wednesday night, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The two vessels involved are set to carry dozens of women from various nations, including Israel, under the banner “Women’s Boat to Gaza.”

The passenger list reportedly includes Arab-Israeli MK Haneen Zoabi (Joint List), and pro-Palestinian activists European Parliament member Malin Bjork from Sweden, retired U.S. army colonel Ann Wright and doctor Fouzia Hassan from Malaysia.

While the Israeli navy is expected to enforce the blockade and prevent the vessels from reaching Gaza, a diplomatic source said that it will seek to counter any harmful propaganda caused by the flotilla.