Mortar Shell Lands in Golan, No Injuries

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 4:30 pm |

Pe'er, Hamodia Military Correspondent YERUSHALAYIM - A mortar landed in the Golan Heights on Monday night, hours after the ceasefire brokered by the United States and Russia went into effect in Syria.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries or damage were reported, as the mortar shell hit an open area less than a mile from the Israeli-Syrian border in the northern Golan Heights. It was the fifth such spillover of mortar fire into Israeli territory near the border.

Gunfire between Syrian government and rebel forces could be heard on the Israeli side of the border as fighting continued past the 7 p.m. ceasefire deadline.