9 People Killed, Child Fighting for His Life After Memphis House Fire

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 9:17 am |

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that killed nine people in Memphis and critically injured several others.

Local news outlets report that the fire began 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Wayne Cooke of the Memphis Fire Department says a family of 10 lived in the house. Fire officials say four adults and three children died at the scene. Three other children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in “extremely critical condition.” Two of the children succumbed to their wounds, while the third is fighting for his life.

It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to put out the fire.

It’s unclear what started the fire or if the home had a working smoke detector.