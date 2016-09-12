Bailout Inspectors Back in Greece as Reforms Delayed

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 1:28 pm |

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Inspectors from Greece’s bailout creditors have returned to Athens as the Greek government faces calls to speed up the implementation of economic reforms so it can get more rescue loans.

Representatives from the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and European Commission were due for talks starting Monday with government officials. The delayed reforms include measures to accelerate a privatization program, energy sector liberalization and bank governance.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is pressing lenders to grant Greece more lenient repayment terms that would allow his left-wing government to ease austerity measures and emerge from years of crippling recession.

Greece’s creditors have said debt relief negotiations can only take place after the government implements more austerity measures including cutting back on protection laws against mass lay-offs and home foreclosures.