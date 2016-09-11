Regional Briefs – September 11, 2016

Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 7:09 pm |

Childhood Home of Donald Trump to be Sold at Auction

QUEENS – The childhood home of Donald Trump will be auctioned next month with an opening bid of $849,000, Newsday reported. The Tudor home, which is listed on Trump’s birth certificate, has five bedrooms, a fully furnished basement and a two-car garage.

Kitten Briefly Halts Subway Service in Manhattan

NEW YORK – A wayward kitten brought the A train to a halt Thursday in upper Manhattan, the New York Post reported. Service was suspended for about an hour as police officers looked for the kitty cat. They gave up their search without finding the feline.

Westchester Medical Center Expanding

KINGSTON, N.Y. – The Westchester Medical Center is expanding. A $133.6 million project includes plans for a 110,000-square-foot expansion in Kingston, as well as a medical village hub. The expanded hospital will have 141 all-private patient rooms and a 25,000-foot emergency center.

Sheriff’s Officer Sentenced Over Teen’s Arrest Photos

TRENTON – An officer was sentenced Friday to two years probation, followed by 364 days in jail, for giving a newspaper arrest photos of a juvenile who was shot by police, The Associated Press reported. Chris McKenna, 37, may have the jail term suspended if he completes probation.

Man Arrested at NYC Tunnel With Weapons Out on Bail

KEARNY, N.J. – A man who was arrested in the Holland Tunnel in June with a weapons cache was released on bail Thursday, The Associated Press reported. John Cramsey, whose daughter died of an overdose, had posted that he was heading to the “rescue” of a girl in a similar situation.

NY to Expedite Professional Licenses of Military Spouses

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law to expedite the licensing of military spouses who are transferred to New York. It includes physicians, nurses, therapists, engineers and mental health practitioners.