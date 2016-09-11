NY Issues Emergency Insurance Aid as Obamacare Totters

Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 7:08 pm |

ALBANY (AP) - New York’s Department of Financial Services has issued an emergency regulation intended to help the state’s health insurers deal with a federal Obamacare requirement that has lead many companies to leave the exchange due to financial stress.

The federal mandate for adjusting financial risk transfers pooled funds from higher earning companies to plans showing higher-risk clients. It has particularly affected newer and smaller insurers that have generated limited patient records.

The department says federal calculations include administrative expenses and profits and may not appropriately consider how New York’s rating structure counts children.

Under its new regulation, the department will consider whether the 2017 federal program will adversely affect New York’s small group health insurance market and implement a “market stabilization pool” to account for factors in New York.