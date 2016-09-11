New Poll Shows Lapid Strength Increasing, Likud Waning

Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 2:28 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - For the second time in a week, a poll shows that if elections were held now, Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid would emerge as the largest party in the Knesset. The Geocartigraphia poll broadcast by Channel One on Motzoei Shabbos showed Lapid receiving 27 seats if elections were held now, compared to 24 for the Likud.

A Channel Ten poll Wednesday showed Yesh Atid scoring 24 Knesset seats, with the Likud coming in second with 22. Yesh Atid has 11 seats in the current Knesset, while the Likud has 30.

The Channel One poll shows Naftali Bennett’s Jewish Home getting 11 seats in new elections, three more than it has now. United Torah Judaism also increases its power by three seats, jumping to nine from its current six. Zionist Camp, meanwhile, falls to 11 seats from its current 24.

One of the biggest losers in the new poll is Shas, which falls to four seats from its current 11. Meretz would get seven seats instead of its current five, while Kulanu drops to six seats from its current 10. The United Arab List would remain with 13 seats.

The Channel Ten poll had Yisrael Beiteinu with 10 seats, seven for United Torah Judaism and six for Shas, six for Kulanu and five for Meretz.