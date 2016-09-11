Interministerial Team to Recruit for High Tech

Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 4:38 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has ordered the establishment of an interministerial team to address the country’s shortage of skilled engineers and software developers.

During Sunday’s cabinet meeting, Netanyahu announced a two-track approach: to train people in Israel to enter the high tech industry; and at the same time to provide incentives for skilled professionals from abroad to come to live in Israel.

Netanyahu himself will head the team, which will also include Finance and Economy Minister Moshe Kahlon, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Aliyah and Immigrant Absorption Minister Sofa Landver, and Science, Technology and Space Minister Ofir Akunis. Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky will also be a member.

“High-tech is a very important engine for growth and progress in the state of Israel. There are highly qualified people in Jewish communities around the world and we must do everything necessary to bring them to Israel,” Netanyahu said.