ח' אלול תשע"ו
| Sunday, September 11, 2016
Hamodia - The daily newspaper of torah jewry
Community
Hachnasas Sefer Torah at Yeshiva Yagdil Torah
Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 4:58 pm |
ח' אלול תשע"ו
A hachnasas sefer Torah was held Sunday at Yeshiva Yagdil Torah of Ger on 18th Ave. in Boro Park, in honor of the completion of a new floor in the yeshivah building. (M. Stein)
