Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 1:10 pm |

A firefighter plane in action over Yerushalayim’s Ein Kerem neighborhood on Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Firefighters battled a large blaze in the Yerushalayim Forest on Sunday, after sparks from a welding torch set nearby brush on fire, Arutz Sheva reported.

Hot weather and strong winds quickly spread the fire, resulting in the scorching of over 80 acres of forested area.

According to initial reports, the sparks came from workers welding a pipe at the Zippori Center visitors center, during the repair of water infrastructure.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported.