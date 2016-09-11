Want up-to-the-
ח' אלול תשע"ו
| Sunday, September 11, 2016
Elul Atzeres Chizuk in Har Nof
Sephardi Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef speaks at an
atzeres chizuk
in the Yechaveh Da’at shul in Har Nof. Also seen, Harav David Yosef (R.) and leader of the Shas party Rabbi Aryeh Deri (L.). (Yaacov Cohen/Flash90)
A view of the crowd at the
atzeres
, last Thursday night. (Yaacov Cohen/Flash90)