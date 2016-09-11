BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Reportedly Fainted at 9/11 Ceremony in NY

Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 10:45 am |

Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was required to leave a ceremony commemorating the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan Sunday morning due to a “medical episode,” a law enforcement source who witnessed the event reportedly told Fox News.

The source said that Clinton seemed to faint as she entered her van and was helped by her security convoy.

Fox News cited a witness who said that Clinton stumbled off the curb while her “knees buckled” and also lost a shoe while being helped into the van.

Clinton arrived on the scene at 8:18 a.m. and left unexpectedly about an hour and a half later, according to pool reports.

There was no word on her condition, as aides would not immediately make clear her whereabouts.

This is a breaking story. Check back at hamodia.com for more details