IDF Hits Syrian Forces After Shell Hits Golan

Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 8:12 pm |

Israeli soldiers stand atop tanks in the Golan Heights near Israel’s border with Syria. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo)

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli planes on Motozei Shabbos hit targets on the Syrian side of the Golan border after mortar shells hit the Israeli side of the Heights earlier in the day. One of the shells apparently ignited a forest fire that Israeli firefighters battled to prevent from spreading.

The errant shell was the result of intense fighting on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, in advance of a cease-fire that was set to come into effect Monday. The cease-fire was negotiated between American and Russian diplomats, and was set to kick in at the beginning of an Arab festival Monday evening.

A reporter for Channel One described fierce battles taking place between the Syrian army and rebel forces, as the latter attempted to take over the last areas on the Golan held by the Syrian army forces. “As it appears right now, they are a long way from a cease-fire,” the reporter said.