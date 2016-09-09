Terrorist Arrested in Gush Etzion Area Village

Friday, September 9, 2016 at 4:21 am |

An Israeli soldier checking the IDs of Palestinians near the Gush Etzion junction. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers arrested a wanted terror suspect who was involved in terror activities. The suspect was arrested in the village of Za’atra in the Gush Etzion region. The suspect was taken in for questioning, and more arrests in the cases he was involved in are expected.

Overnight Thursday, Arab terrorists threw firebombs at Israeli forces near Kever Rochel. No one was injured in the incident. IDF soldiers were searching for the culprits.

Also Thursday night, an IDF soldier was injured when a weapon he was handling misfired. He was shot in the leg, and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.