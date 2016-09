Friday, September 9, 2016 at 4:32 am |

Ro’i Ben-Simon drills into a shofar at his workshop in Yerushalayim, on Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

As we blow the shofar every day in the month of Elul as a wakeup call and a reminder to prepare for the upcoming Yemei Hadin, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, let’s have a look at the preparation of the actual shofaros – to ensurethey are kosher, with no flaws or holes, and that they will emit a call that rouses us to teshuvah.

Polishing the shofar. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)