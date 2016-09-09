FOCUS: A Look at N. Korea’s Nuclear, Missile Developments in 2016

Friday, September 9, 2016 at 3:01 am |

An official of the Earthquake and Volcano section of the Korea Monitoring Division points at the epicenter of seismic waves in North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea has conducted its fifth nuclear test on Friday, just eight months after it claimed it successfully detonated a small hydrogen bomb. Analysts say that the North’s newest test, which South Korea says produced its biggest-ever explosive yield, shows Pyongyang’s stubborn determination in face of sanctions to create smaller and lighter nuclear weapons that could be fitted onto future missiles capable of striking the U.S. mainland.

Some of the notable developments in North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programs in 2016: