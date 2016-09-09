Another Body Found in Tel Aviv Parking Lot Collapse

Friday, September 9, 2016 at 5:29 am |

Rescue workers continued their search at the site of the building collapse in Tel Aviv. (Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Rescue teams of the Homefront Command extricated another body in the rubble of the collapsed parking garage in Tel Aviv Friday morning. Rescue workers are working to remove and identify the body, a process that could still take several hours.

This latest confirmed fatality raised the death toll in the tragic building collapse to five, with several workers still unaccounted for.

The structure was only weeks away from operation when the entire structure collapsed on the heads of over two dozen workers and supervisors who were laboring at the site, which accounts for the large amount of rubble workers are sifting through to reach the bodies of the workers.

A recent report by the state comptroller castigated the lack of supervision at building sites. According to official figures, there are 184 construction supervisors in Israel, responsible for over 12,000 building sites – meaning that each one is responsible for over 700 sites, the report said.