Rail Work Set for Next Shabbos

Minister of Welfare and Social Services Haim Katz (Likud) (L), talking with Shas MK Yitzhak Cohen (R) in the Knesset. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Minister of Welfare and Social Services Haim Katz (Likud) said on Thursday that infrastructure work on the railways will be carried out on Shabbos during the coming weeks.

Katz’s decision comes after a High Court ruling that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu did not have the authority to intervene as he did last week to postpone work on Shabbos, which is properly the purview of Katz’s ministry.

Netanyahu acted at the behest of chareidi coalition partners United Torah Judaism and Shas, which have strongly opposed the work because it was not of the life-saving nature (pikuach nefesh) that would justify being performed on Shabbos.

Katz declared on Thursday: “Each case will be judged on its merits. Any safety work that should take place on Shabbos will be done.”

However, in the next sentence Katz promised that “The holiness of Shabbos will also be preserved, but I’ll accomplish this quietly, without shouting. In cases in which work does not need to be done (on Shabbos), it will not be done. Work has taken place on Shabbos for years, and will continue to take place in the future. There has been too much noise for no reason,” he stated.

Haim Katz is no relation to Yisrael Katz, the Likud Minister of Transportation who had told chareidi representatives that he was powerless to prevent the chillul Shabbos and referred them to the prime minister.