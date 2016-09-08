Obama to Mark 15 Years Since 9/11 at Pentagon Ceremony

Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 2:28 am |

The World Trade Center aflame after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, on Sep. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama will deliver remarks at a Pentagon ceremony Sunday marking the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The White House says Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will also attend.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York City, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon during terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaida, a Muslim terror group founded by Osama bin Laden.

One hundred and eight-four people perished at the Pentagon when an American Airlines jetliner slammed into the five-sided building in Arlington, Virginia.

Bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan during a May 2011 raid authorized by Obama.

The White House made the announcement Thursday as Obama traveled in Laos.