Heat Returns to NYC as Summer Gives Last Gasps

NEW YORK - Near record high temperatures are returning to New York City this weekend, setting the stage for another heat wave, according to Accuweather.com.

Temperatures in the low to mid 90s Friday will combine with humidity to make it feel like 100 degrees. There are chances of scattered thunderstorms. More of the same is expected on Saturday and Sunday, although the weather is not expected to hit triple digits.

Fall weather is predicted to begin in the latter half of next week, although it will not go below the 60s, even at night.