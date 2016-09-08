Flag Firefighters Raised at Ground Zero Returns to Site

Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 9:08 am |

The unveiling of “Heroes” stamp, March 2002. From left: Postmaster General Jack Potter; New York City Fire Department firefighters Billy Eisengrein and George Johnson; President George W. Bush; U.S. Rep. Gary Ackerman, 5th District, N.Y.; firefighter Dan McWilliams; and Record photographer Thomas Franklin, who took the photo featured on the stamp. (White House Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) - An American flag that firefighters hoisted at Ground Zero in the hours after the 9/11 terror attacks returns to the World Trade Center site after disappearing for more than a decade.

The 3×5-foot flag goes on display Thursday at the Sept. 11 museum in New York.

It was the centerpiece of a photo that became a defining image of patriotic perseverance. The image shows three firefighters raising the flag over the rubble.

The flag was turned in two years ago by an as-yet unidentified man at a firehouse in Everett, Washington.

Painstaking tests and examinations indicated it was indeed the same Star Spangled Banner.