Fatal Accident in Monsey Leaves One Bachur Dead, Another Hospitalized

Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 10:15 am |

The scene of the accident late Wednesday.

A yeshivah bachur was killed and another bachur who was with him was seriously hurt when police said they were struck by a car as part of a chain reaction crash in Suffern, New York.

The accident occurred at around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on Route 202.

Police said that a Honda and a Lexus were headed east on Route 202 when the driver of the Lexus tried to go around the Honda on the left.

The two cars then sideswiped each other, police said. As the Honda continued east, police said the Lexus veered left, crossing the westbound lane and hitting two pedestrians who were standing near the edge of a driveway, in front of their yeshivah. The bachurim, both from overseas, were both taken to local hospitals. One bachur was found in traumatic arrest and he was taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The second bachur was taken to the Westchester Trauma Center, where he is listed in a serious but stable condition.

All are asked to daven for David Yosef ben Leah, who is in need of Rachmei Shamayim.