Tel Aviv Hotel Named Israel’s Best

Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 2:33 am |

View of the David Intercontinental Hotel (L) in Tel Aviv at night. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The best hotel in Israel, according to the people who claim to know these things, is the David Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv. The hotel was named as such Monday in a gala awards ceremony at the annual World Travel Awards event.

This is the sixth time the hotel has captured the award. The David was pitted in the Israel contest against worthies such as the Tel Aviv Hilton, Yerushalayim’s Waldorf Astoria, and the Renaissance Tel Aviv – all considered top of the line hotels for accommodations, food, and service.

The best hotel for business travelers, on the other hand, was judged to be the Carlton Tel Aviv. The hotel has won that award numerous times, although in 2015 it was bested by the Sheraton Tel Aviv for the honor. The best spa hotel in Israel is the David Dead Sea, and the best suite hotel is the Ritz Carlton Herzliya.

The awards are given out annually based on votes submitted by hotel guests, as well as professional reviews by agents of the World Travel Awards who stay in the hotels as guests.