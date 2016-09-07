Regional Briefs – September 7, 2016

Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 8:28 pm |

Alexander Hamilton Items on Display at Fort Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. – Items belonging to Alexander Hamilton will be on display among the 18th century military exhibits through Oct. 20 at Fort Ticonderoga, which had been led by his father-in-law, Philip Schuyler of Albany, The Associated Press reported. The rare items include a circa 1790s sword with the name of the nation’s first Treasury secretary on it.

Christie: 3 State Agencies To Get New Buildings

TRENTON – Gov. Chris Christie announced Wednesday that the buildings housing the agriculture, health and taxation agencies will be demolished and replaced with new structures, The Associated Press reported.

New Jersey Unveiling Text-to-911 Program

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – People in New Jersey will be able to send a text message to reach 911 emergency services under a new statewide program rolled out Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. Federal guidelines warn that a voice call is still preferred even where texting is available.

Trenton Schools Dismissing Early Due to Humidity

TRENTON – Trenton’s public school district is dismissing students early every day this week due to expected high temperatures and humidity, The Associated Press reported. Elementary schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m., middle schools at 12:45 p.m. and high schools at 12:30 p.m.

Woman Arrested for Setting Blankets on Fire Mid-Flight

SAN JUAN – The FBI arrested a woman who set two blankets and a control panel on fire during a JetBlue flight Wednesday from NYC to Puerto Rico, The Associated Press reported. Idializ Gomez used a lighter to burn the items.

State Employee Arrested for Misusing State Credit Card

ALBANY – A state employee made more than $16,500 in personal purchases on a state-issued credit card last year, including a wedding ceremony and family vacations at an amusement park, The Associated Press reported. Donald Chrisman, 46, of Niagara Falls, made at least 249 unapproved transactions.