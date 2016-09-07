New Law Allows Sunday Morning Drink Sales in NY

Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 7:48 pm |

ALBANY (AP) - You’ll now be able to order a beer two hours earlier on Sunday in New York State.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed legislation allowing bars and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday. The previous time had been noon. The change takes effect this Sunday.

“After more than 80 years it’s about time to bring the rules governing the sale of alcohol in line with the demands of our customers,” said Scott Wexler, executive director of the Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association.

The law also cuts some fees and reduces regulatory hurdles for breweries, wineries, cider makers and distilleries and authorizes wineries to sell their product in growlers.